LOUTH WEATHER: 'Proper cold spell' predicted for next week

Local social media weather expert Louth Weather is predicting Dundalk and Louth to be hit with a "proper cold spell" next week.

In a Facebook update this evening Louth Weather gave a chilly warning for what's ahead.

"I mentioned at the start of the week that there were early indications that the weather will turn much colder next week.

"While it's outside my normal forecast period, I'm still of the opinion that we may be in for a proper cold spell next week."

Winter is coming Louth!!