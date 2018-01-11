The search is on for Louth's 'Everyday Heroes' for the 2018 People of the Year Awards
RTE Radio 1 presenter Sean O'Rourke with Elianna Martin (7), Rian Duane (9), Alex O'Reillyhall (9), and Leah Murray (8)
The People of the Year Awards are searching for local heroes in Co. Louth and across Ireland.
In partnership with Sean O'Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1, the award
If you know someone who does amazing things that make a difference to the lives of their family, friends,
A statement from the awards organisers explained: “The team behind RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Sean O’Rourke is calling out to people in Louth to nominate their heroic partners, friends, parents,
“The winner will be
The organisers also explained: “Ireland’s ‘Everyday Hero’ can be of any age, from any walk of life and from any part of Ireland but there is just one criterion – they must be really special to be considered.
“They can be the essence of community spirit, or they can be the person who puts everyone else before themselves and never asks for thanks.”
If you have a special person in mind to nominate for this year's awards, you can do so at peopleoftheyear.com.
A selection of nominators will be brought on air to talk to Sean on RTÉ Radio 1 on to tell everyone just why the person they are nominating is an 'Everyday Hero’.
All the nominations will be considered by the adjudication panel and will be announced live on the People of the Year Awards TV programme on RTÉ One on Saturday, March
The closing date for nominations is
Mo Flynn, Chief Executive of Rehab Group, said: “We have vital and important services for people with disabilities around the country, including Dundalk and Drogheda, and we see heroes in communities every day. Everybody knows someone who is always doing something for others.
"These people often go unrewarded and
RTÉ Radio 1 presenter Sean O’Rourke said: “Some of the most extraordinary people I have interviewed over the years are the unsung, everyday heroes. So if you know someone you’d like to nominate, please nominate them today.”
You can also check out www.peopleoftheyear.com, www.facebook.com/PeopleOfTheYearAwards
