The search is on for Louth's 'Everyday Heroes' for the 2018 People of the Year Awards

The People of the Year Awards are searching for local heroes in Co. Louth and across Ireland.

In partnership with Sean O'Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1, the award organisers are on the hunt for “ordinary people who do extraordinary things” in the county.

If you know someone who does amazing things that make a difference to the lives of their family, friends, neighbours , work colleagues or local community, this is your chance to help shine a light on their efforts and have their heroism acknowledged live on TV.

A statement from the awards organisers explained: “The team behind RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Sean O’Rourke is calling out to people in Louth to nominate their heroic partners, friends, parents, neighbours and co-workers that deserve some national recognition.



“The winner will be honoured at the 43rd People of the Year Awards, organised by Rehab Group, which will be held on March 3rd.”



The organisers also explained: “Ireland’s ‘Everyday Hero’ can be of any age, from any walk of life and from any part of Ireland but there is just one criterion – they must be really special to be considered.



“They can be the essence of community spirit, or they can be the person who puts everyone else before themselves and never asks for thanks.”

If you have a special person in mind to nominate for this year's awards, you can do so at peopleoftheyear.com.

A selection of nominators will be brought on air to talk to Sean on RTÉ Radio 1 on to tell everyone just why the person they are nominating is an 'Everyday Hero’.



All the nominations will be considered by the adjudication panel and will be announced live on the People of the Year Awards TV programme on RTÉ One on Saturday, March 3rd 2018.



The closing date for nominations is Friday January 19. Listen in to Sean O'Rourke's show on RTÉ Radio 1 from 10am to 12pm for more details on the 2018 awards.



Mo Flynn, Chief Executive of Rehab Group, said: “We have vital and important services for people with disabilities around the country, including Dundalk and Drogheda, and we see heroes in communities every day. Everybody knows someone who is always doing something for others.

"These people often go unrewarded and unrecognised . This is a chance to say thank you to them in a unique way, so please nominate your ‘Everyday Hero’ for a People of the Year Award.”



RTÉ Radio 1 presenter Sean O’Rourke said: “Some of the most extraordinary people I have interviewed over the years are the unsung, everyday heroes. So if you know someone you’d like to nominate, please nominate them today.”