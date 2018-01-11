Louth garda discovered cannabis plants after being invited into home

Ardee District Court heard how a Garda, upon being invited into the home of a man, found "full-grown" cannabis plants.

Dominic Hodnett (41) of Everitt’s Lane, Kells Road, Collon was not in court when a charge for cultivating the plants at his residence on August 23 2016 was dealt with. Judge Coughlan fined him €200 and fixed €200 cash bail for appeal.

Garda Kelly related that he received a call to the defendant’s address on the date in question. The defendant saw people outside and he was fearful for his own safety.

He invited the witness inside and there was clear evidence of a party overnight involving alcohol and drugs.

The witness searched the house and discovered the plants in the defendant’s bedroom upstairs. The defendant said he had grown the plants for his own use.

Defence solicitor Eleanor Kelly said the defendant had a previous clear record and was on social welfare.