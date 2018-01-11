Water supply disruption possible for these Dundalk areas next week

According to Irish Water, Mains Rehabilitation works may cause supply disruptions to Dublin Road, Priorland Grove Estate, Louth County Hospital and surrounding areas in Dundalk from 7pm on January 17th to midnight on January 18th.

A traffic management plan will be put in place for the duration of these works.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU017305.