A free Operation Transformation walk is taking place in Dundalk this Saturday

Need to kickstart your fitness regime this January? An RTE Operation Transformation walk is taking place this Saturday, January 13 and it's open to the public.

You can join in at Muirhevnamor Community Centre, Dundalk from 11am .

Registration takes place from 10:15am to 10:45am.

Participants will cover a 4km track, which should take approximately 45 minutes.

Refreshments will be provided afterwards .

All ages and abilities are welcome.

The walk is being sponsored by a number of Dundalk companies, including Fyffes.