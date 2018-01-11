A free Operation Transformation walk is taking place in Dundalk this Saturday
The 4km walk will start at Muirhevnamor Community Centre at 11am
Need to kickstart your fitness regime this January? An RTE Operation Transformation walk is taking place this Saturday, January 13 and it's open to the public.
You can join in at Muirhevnamor Community Centre, Dundalk from
Registration takes place from
Participants will cover a 4km track, which should take approximately 45 minutes.
Refreshments will be provided
All ages and abilities are welcome.
The walk is being sponsored by a number of Dundalk companies, including Fyffes.
The company tweeted: "Was your resolution this January to improve your fitness? Fyffes
