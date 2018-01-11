A free Operation Transformation walk is taking place in Dundalk this Saturday

The 4km walk will start at Muirhevnamor Community Centre at 11am

Need to kickstart your fitness regime this January? An RTE Operation Transformation walk is taking place this Saturday, January 13 and it's open to the public. 

You can join in at Muirhevnamor Community Centre, Dundalk from 11am

Registration takes place from 10:15am to 10:45am.  

Participants will cover a 4km track, which should take approximately 45 minutes. 

Refreshments will be provided afterwards

All ages and abilities are welcome. 

The walk is being sponsored by a number of Dundalk companies, including Fyffes. 

The company tweeted: "Was your resolution this January to improve your fitness? Fyffes are proud to support @OpTranRTE Walks in both Drogheda and Dundalk this Sat 13th January. Join us for a fun day of exercise for the whole family! #operationtransformation #fyffes #fyffesfit #stepout" 