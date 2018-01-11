COURT: Mohamed Morei (18) Cloverhill District Court appearance

THE teenager accused of murdering a Japanese man in Dundalk had his case adjourned at Cloverhill District Court this morning.

Judge Victor Blake heard that Mohamed Morei who is charged with murdering Yosuke Sasaki is currently in the Central Mental Hospital receiving treatment.

The court heard that Morei, aged 18, was "not fit to attend" the court sitting due to medical reasons. Morei was represented at Cloverhill District Court by Barrister Aoife O'Halloran.

His solicitor is Barry Callan. Dundalk Garda Damien Welby sought an adjournment for two weeks.

Japanese man Yosuke Sasaki, aged 24, was killed after he was fatally stabbed on the Avenue Road, Dundalk on January 3, 2018 shortly before 9am.

Morei was arrested and charged in Dundalk with the murder of Mr Sasaki on January 4, 2018 and remanded in custody at Cloverhill Prison later that night at a special sitting at Dundalk District Court.

He was due to appear before Cloverhill District Court this morning at 10am by video link from Cloverhill Prison. However, he was unable to appear due to medical issues and is being treated at the Central Mental Hospital.

The case has been adjourned. Morei is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court on January 25, 2018 at 10.30am.