Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday January 11th, 2018

The death has occurred of David Grills of Ballynamoney Bradshaw, Carlingford

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved son of the late John and Alice and dear brother of Johnnie, Alec, George, William, Ernie and Freddie. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing brothers, sisters-in-law Lyn, Muriel and Yvonne, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday and 2pm to 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday at 10.20am, to St. Andrew's Church, Bush, arriving for Service at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The death has occurred of Paul John McFadden of Parnell Park and Rampart House, Dundalk

Suddenly at home. 10th January 2018 Paul John beloved son of the late John and Olive and dear twin brother of Colm and brother of Eugene, Nuala Mallon, Julie Mc Fadden, and Olivia Larkin. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rampart House, The Ramparts, from 2pm until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church arriving for Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium. House Private at all other times.

May He Rest In Peace.