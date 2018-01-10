'Lamb' skeleton found on hills in Carlingford

A hill runner came upon the skeleton of what he believes to be a lamb on Slieve Foye in Carlingford earlier today.

The man took the above photo of the skeleton and stated that he tried to contact local gardai to inform them in case a local farmer was concerned.

The skeleton looked as if it had been there for some time.

He also stated that he saw a number of half-eaten pigeons in the village itself near the tourist office car park, while he also added that he saw a stray dog "running around" the area.