Dundalk to host beekeepers information night

County Louth Beekeepers Association are holding an Information night for beginners and people interested in Beekeeping on Thursday February 1st.

Mr Philip McCabe, President of Apimondia and also a Member of County Louth BKA will give a lecture on Beekeeping and its vital role in society, followed by demonstrations of beekeeping equipment.

The event takes place at Teagasc Centre, Dublin Road, Dundalk and begins at 8pm.