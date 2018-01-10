Louth festival organisers on the hunt for acts to perform at this year's Arcadian Field

One of Louth's most popular music festivals, Arcadian Field, is on the hunt for acts to perform at the 2018 event.

The organisers of the boutique music and arts festival, posted a call out for all performers including musicians, DJ's, poets, playwrights, comedians, informative speakers, storytellers and artists on their Facebook page.

Arcadian Field is a two day boutique music and arts festival nestled at the foot of the Cooley Mountains on the breathtaking grounds of Bellurgan Park in Co. Louth every August.

If you, or anyone you know, is interested in performing at Arcadian Field 2018, simply fill out the following form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeLe_alrYVBg1Boh6OWHHFDJ-0vpwLk6xdtpn6mXlAXqEKwmA/viewform

Applications will close on February 5.

A note from the organisers said: "Please share with like minded souls and lets make 2018 one to remember."