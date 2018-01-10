Workshop on mental health services in Louth to take place in Omeath

A workshop exploring past mental health care trends in Louth and mental health support services for the future will take place in Omeath at the end of the month.

The topics for discussion are Depression, Services, and Suicide.

A statement from Cooley Environment and Health Group, who are organising the event said: "This workshop will address past trends in mental health support, with particular emphasis upon Louth, and discuss what we need to do now to move forward."

The workshop, which is titled Mental Health Care in Louth, 1918-2018 and Beyond, will look at past mental health care trends in Louth.



Cooley Environment and Health Group said: "The 19th century witnessed a massive expansion in large mental asylums, with the result that following population decline after the Famine we ended up being over-subscribed with facilities.

"There was, therefore, a tendency to put the mentally ill into institutions and to leave them there. Following international trends, this situation was reversed in favour of deinstitutionalisation in the last quarter of the 20th century.

"This, for most patients, was a positive trend, but questions have begun to emerge about whether the pendulum has swung too far in the other direction and whether deinstitutionalised patients now receive sufficient support."

Speakers will include Dennis Pringle, Geographer, Lisa Butterly, Historian, Michael McCreanor, Retired Psychiatric Nurse and Local Historian, Jim Walsh, Irish Advocacy Network and Sean Crudden, Secretary of IMPERO.