AA ROADWATCH: Fog warning issued for Dundalk

AA Roadwatch have advised motorists to be aware of dense fog in the Dundalk area this morning.

Dundalk is one of several areas that have to contend with fog today.

"Dense fog to contend with in many areas, especially in Drogheda, Dundalk, Navan, Tullamore and Portlaoise."

Local social media weather service Louth Weather has also chimed in, asking drivers to ensure they have their fog lights on.

"It goes without saying that fog lights need to be used in foggy conditions. Yet the number of almost invisible cars driving without lights and putting themselves and other road users at risk this morning was amazing.

"Perhaps the automatic light systems on newer cars may run on the level of light reaching the sensors and may not recognise fog? Either way please ensure you can be seen."