Euromillions results for Tuesday, January 10

The Euromillions numbers were announced in a draw last night.

The winning numbers are 6, 12, 15, 38, 49, with bonus numbers of 2 and 9.

The lucky Lotto winner, who hasn't come forward yet will be richer to the sum of almost €38 million.

A Euromillions Plus draw was also announced - the winning numbers are 1, 20, 22, 27, 50.

A jackpot of €500,000 is up for grabs.