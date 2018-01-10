Euromillions results for Tuesday, January 10
A €38 million jackpot is up for grabs
The Euromillions results are in
The Euromillions numbers were announced in a draw last night.
The winning numbers are 6, 12, 15, 38, 49, with bonus numbers of 2 and 9.
The lucky Lotto winner, who hasn't come forward yet will be richer to the sum of almost €38 million.
A Euromillions Plus draw was also announced - the winning numbers are 1, 20, 22, 27, 50.
A jackpot of €500,000 is up for grabs.
