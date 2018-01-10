Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday January 10th, 2017

The death has occurred of Oliver Carroll of Mourne Vale Avenue Road, formerly of Market Street, and Wolf Tone Terrace, Dundalk

Suddenly at his residence. Oliver, beloved husband of Anne (née Pettigrew) and dear dad of Eamonn and Maria. Predeceased by his parents John and Annie (Dolly), brothers Vincent, Malachy and Michael, sisters Mary and Anna. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughter, brothers Jim and Leo, sister Agnes Mc Cusker, son-in-law Ken, daughter-in-law Natalie, grandchildren Dillon and Ruby, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends, especially Austin and Clodagh Matthews and family.

Reposing at his residence Mourne Vale, from 3pm to 8pm Wednesday and Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to the Avenue Road entrance then driving to The Church of The Holy Family arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk (via) Market Street.

No Flowers Please - Donations if desired to The North Louth Hospice.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Micheál (Paul) Harmon of Dublin Street, Dundalk

Suddenly at home. Micheál, beloved son of the late Micheál and Irene née Weldon and brother of Anne, Paddy and Johnny, brother-in-law of Ann, uncle of Maeve and Ciaran. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sister, sister-in-law, niece, nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 2pm until 6pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.50am to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.

May He Rest In Peace.



The death has occurred of Frederick Carpenter of Castletown Cooley, Riverstown, Dundalk

Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Anna. Frederick will be sadly missed by his brother Noel, sister-in-law Bernadette, nephew Noel, nieces Maria and Emma, cousins, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his brother Noel, 100 Pearse Park, Dundalk, from 5pm Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday afternoon at 1pm to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Service at 2.30pm.

No Flowers or Mass Cards by Family Request

May He Rest In Peace