Suspicious device found at Louth pub was 'viable'

Gardai in Louth have stated that a suspicious device found at a pub in Drogheda was viable.

Over 30 people had to be evacuated from homes near Sarsfields pub on Cord Road in the town at about 9.30pm last night.

The viable device was found in the toilets on the premises.

The Army Bomb Disposal team were called to the scene and the street was cordoned off for a time.

Residents were eventually able to return to their homes at around 1.30am.