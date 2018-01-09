It could be you: No winners yet for Lotto draw on Saturday, January 6

No winners have come forward for Saturday's Lotto draw on January 6.

A jackpot of €3,446,100 million is up for grabs for players in Ireland.

The lucky numbers for the main Lotto draw were 6, 18, 19, 20, 38, 46 and a bonus ball of 23.

The Lotto Plus One draw numbers were 1, 22, 33, 39, 45, 47 and bonus 12.

And the Lotto Plus Two draw numbers were 1, 5, 7, 13, 34, 46 and 4.

The next draw will take place on tonight, Tuesday, January 9, for an estimated jackpot of €35 million.

A National Lottery spokesperson revealed that no winners have come forward for any of the prizes yet.