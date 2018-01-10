UPDATE: Dundalk paramedics assist woman from Riverstown to deliver baby in ambulance

UPDATE: Paramedics assist woman from Riverstown, Co. Louth to help deliver baby en route to hospital in Drogheda

An ambulance crew from Dundalk was on hand on Monday to assist with the delivery of a baby born while en route to hospital.

According to the National Ambulance Service, both mother and baby are doing well.



The Dundalk Democrat received an update from the HSE on Wednesday evening which revealed that the National Ambulance Service received an emergency call from a pregnant female in Riverstown, Co. Louth who had reported “signs of active labour ” at 2:45 on Monday.



The HSE statement also revealed: “The Emergency Call Taker stayed and the line with the caller, providing post-dispatch and pre arrival instructions until the arrival of the ambulance crew at 15.05.”



“Treatment was provided at scene by the Paramedic and Advanced Paramedic crew before the patient was transferred by Ambulance.



“While enroute to hospital the patient, assisted by the crew delivered a baby in the ambulance. Both mother and baby were treated and stabilised before continuing on to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, arriving at 16:09.”

A tweet from the National Ambulance Service on Monday said: