UPDATE: Dundalk paramedics assist woman from Riverstown to deliver baby in ambulance
The ambulance was en route to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda
A baby was delivered with assistance from an ambulance crew in Dundalk yestersday
UPDATE: Paramedics assist woman from Riverstown, Co. Louth to help deliver baby en route to hospital in Drogheda
An ambulance crew from Dundalk was on hand on Monday to assist with the delivery of a baby born while en route to hospital.
According to the National Ambulance Service, both mother and baby are doing well.
The Dundalk Democrat received an update from the HSE on Wednesday evening which revealed that the National Ambulance Service received an emergency call from a pregnant female in Riverstown, Co. Louth who had
The HSE statement also revealed: “The Emergency Call Taker stayed and the line with the caller, providing post-dispatch and pre arrival instructions until the arrival of the ambulance crew at 15.05.”
“Treatment was provided at scene by the Paramedic and Advanced Paramedic crew before the patient was transferred by Ambulance.
“While
A tweet from the National Ambulance Service on Monday said:
Yesterday of our #Dundalk based ambulance crews were on hand to assist with the delivery of a baby born while enroute to hospital.Mother and baby are doing well.— National Ambulance (@AmbulanceNAS) January 8, 2018
Congratulations to all involved! pic.twitter.com/jAukmXY2zC
