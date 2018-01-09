Dundalk paramedics help deliver baby en route to hospital

Dundalk Democrat Reporter

Reporter:

Dundalk Democrat Reporter

Email:

Editor@DundalkDemocrat.ie

iddt 4 Ambulance Dundalk

A baby was delivered with assistance from an ambulance crew in Dundalk yestersday

An ambulance crew from Dundalk was on hand yesterday to assist with the delivery of a baby born while en route to hospital.


According to the National Ambulance Service, both mother and baby are doing well.


The service passed on their congratulations to all involved. 