Dundalk paramedics help deliver baby en route to hospital
A baby was delivered with assistance from an ambulance crew in Dundalk yestersday
An ambulance crew from Dundalk was on hand yesterday to assist with the delivery of a baby born while en route to hospital.
According to the National Ambulance Service, both mother and baby are doing well.
The service passed on their congratulations to all involved.
