Carrickmacross to host 'Future of Policing' open evening

The Commission on the Future of Policing will host an open evening for people in Cavan and Monaghan next week, and have invited members of the public, local community groups and interested stakeholders with views on the future of policing to attend.

The open evening will take place in the Carrickmacross Civic Offices, Riverside Road, Carrickmacross, County Monaghan next Tuesday 16th of January between 6pm and 8pm. The open evening is an opportunity for members of the public to drop in and meet with Commission members in an informal setting to discuss the future of policing.

The Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland was established by Government in May 2017 to develop a blueprint for policing in Ireland into the future. The Commission is tasked with undertaking an independent, comprehensive examination of all aspects of policing in Ireland, including all functions currently carried out by An Garda Síochána, as well as the full range of oversight bodies.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Kathleen O’Toole said: “I’m delighted that the Commission will be in the border region as part of our nationwide meet and greet programme on our important work. Consultation is central to informing the Commission’s work and we are eager to hear the views of the people in Monaghan and Cavan. As we work towards a blueprint for policing in Ireland it is essential that we hear directly from the very communities that a police service seeks to serve and protect.

Through these public meetings and our call for submissions, the Commission wants to stimulate a genuine national conversation on the future of policing in Ireland – so we would encourage everyone with an interest in the issue to come to our open evening in Carrickmacross, and send us their views and opinions. All of these perspectives will help to inform our work.”

Members of the public are invited to make submissions online at policereform.ie before the deadline of January 31st 2018.