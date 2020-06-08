Louth GAA reveal innovative format for adult competitions over the remainder of the year

Divisions One and Two of the Louth GAA club leagues are to be split into two groups for the purposes of completing this year's competition.

The format alteration will see a draw placing six teams in an A and another half-dozen in a B league, with all clubs getting five games and the team at the top of both sections qualifying for the league final.

Divisions 3A and 3B, with six and eight teams respectively, will remain in their current guise.

As was agreed by clubs at the April County Board meeting, there will be no relegation or promotion between the flights this year.

Two rounds of league fixtures will be played on the weekends of August 2 and 9, with the championship beginning on August 16 and running concurrently until its conclusion. There will be no replays in any championship rounds until the finals.