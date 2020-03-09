Reports from Louth GAA minor football leagues' round one

DIVISION ONE

O’RAGHALLAIGH’S 2-4 ST. MOCHTA’S/ST. JOSEPH’S 1-14

St. Joseph’s/St. Mochta’s minors began their Division One campaign with an impressive victory against O’Raghallaigh’s in Drogheda on Saturday afternoon.

The combination established themselves early in the fixture and led 1-7 to 0-2 at the interval, with Ben Smyth and Kyle McElroy converting the home side’s points.

O’Raghallaigh’s were improved after the interval and a goal from Lee Grifferty breathed life into their charge, though the visitors steadied to build a lead which not even Ben Sweeney’s late goal could eat meaningfully in to.

O’Raghallaigh’s: Conor Browne; Dáire O’Rourke, Tim Curran, James Smith; Oliver Clutterbuck, Ronan Collins, Andy Collier; Aaron Lawlor, Ben Smyth (0-1); Daniel Reilly, Kyle McElroy (0-3), Ewan Sweeney; Adam McGrane, Lee Grifferty (1-0), Connel Rice

Subs: Ben Sweeney (1-0), Dylan Lynch, Niall Collins, Ciarán Dwyer, Ciarán Kinsella, Ciarán Brannigan, Stephen Reynolds, Evan Smith, Joe Meehan

KILKERLEY EMMETS/NAOMH MALACHI 1-4 COOLEY KICKHAMS/CUCHULAINN GAELS 5-9

Cooley Kickhams/Cuchulainn Gaels ensured Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi’s Division One title defence got off to a losing start at Páirc Emmiti.

The peninsula outfit were 4-8 to 0-2 to the good at the interval with Cian Connor and Pierce Hulme hugely influential.

Cooley Kickhams/Cuchulainn Gaels: Shane Quigley; Aaron Rafferty, Paul Brennan, Conor McAviney; Michael John Hanlon, Ronan McBride (1-0), Ian Arnold; Cormac Malone, Aaron Carolan; Cian Connor (0-3), Pierce Hulme (2-1), Cian Murphy (0-2); Thomas McCarragher (1-0), Callum O’Hanlon (1-1), Enda O’Neill (0-2)

Subs: Cathal Malone, Eunan McMullin, Colm Keenan, Darragh Brady, Aaron Sheelan, Gerard Hanlon, Dáire McDaid, Caolan Haugh, Christopher McQuaid, Eddie Kirwan

DIVISION TWO

WOLFE TONES/ST. NICHOLAS 4-8 NAOMH FIONNBARRA/LANNLÉIRE 3-6

Wolfe Tones/St. Nicholas withstood a strong second half fightback by Naomh Fionnbarra/Lannléire to begin their Division Two campaign with a win.

The winners, backed by a strong first half breeze, were 1-7 to 0-2 to the good at the interval, their goal coming from a penalty.

Tones/Nicks took their strong form into the second half, going 4-8 to 1-6 in front, only for the visitors to return fire, scoring two late goals before the clock pipped their bid at taking something from the game.

Wolfe Tones: Harry Ryan; Evan Fay, Connor McQuaile, Ciarán Callaghan; Shahainn Housidare, Seán McQuaile, Ryan Jones; Seán Flanaghan, Ryan Connolly; Eoin Brennan, Páodí Downey, Fionn Meagher; Taidgh Martin, Joe Cumiskey, Niall Keenan

Subs: Connor Dyas, Aarron Caomháin

ST. BRIDE’S 2-6 ST. PATRICK’S 2-6

St. Bride’s and St. Patrick’s played out a 2-6 apiece draw in Knockbridge on Saturday, in what proved to be the proverbial game of two halves.

Cian O’Connell’s early goal had Pat’s leading with the aid of the breeze and while the Lordship side felt they were wasteful during the opening half, points from Darren Connor, Aaron Mills and Gavin Meally had the visitors nursing a 1-5 to 1-1 lead at the break.

Bride’s began the second period strongly, before being reduced to 14 players, but when Ethan McGinn hit the net for Pat’s, they were on course for victory.

But the lead was just two with 10 minutes to play and even though a man down, Bride’s showed tremendous spirit to equalise on the stroke of full-time.

St. Patrick’s: Luke O’Hanlon; Jack Elvin, Philip Sharkey, Daniel Tumilty; Nathan Mills, Ruairi O’Hagan, Darren Connor; Aaron Mills, Gavin Meally; Ethan McGinn, James Savage, Josh Murphy; James O’Connor, Cian O’Connell, Andrew Keenan

Subs: Ben Condon, Jake McRory

OTHER RESULTS



DIVISION ONE

ARDEE ST. MARY’S 0-7 ST. KEVIN’S/STABANNON 4-14

DIVISION TWO

ST. FECHIN’S 1-5 GERALDINES 1-7

DIVISION THREE

YOUNG IRELANDS/CLAN NA GAEL 2-5 OLIVER PLUNKETT’S 5-15; BAILE TALÚN 2-11 NEWTOWN BLUES 4-15