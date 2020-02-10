Moran's goals help Ardee St. Mary's over neighbours Hunterstown in Sheelan Cup

Paddy Sheelan Cup

Hunterstown Rovers 0-11 Ardee St. Mary's 2-9

Hunterstown Rovers and Ardee St. Mary’s opened the 2020 season when they clashed in Group E of the Paddy Sheelan Cup at Páirc Baile Fiach on Friday night.

In a game affected by the elements it was the Ardee side who came out on top with a strong first half display setting them up for victory.

Kian Moran found the net in the opening quarter before adding a second from a penalty just before the break to send his side in leading by 2-7 to 0-2 at half-time. Conor Gillespie was also among the points for visitors, while Tony McKenna and Brendan Lennon were on target for Rovers.

The hosts had the advantage of the wind in the second half and got back into contention with points from Glen Matthews, Alan Landy and Paul Carrie. However, good defending from Mary’s prevented them getting in for a goal to ensure the visitors got off to a winning start.

Hunterstown Rovers: Marc Ward; Paul Doherty, Patrick Taaffe, Martin Lennon; Keith Brennan, Muiris O Suilleabhain, David Finn; Tony McKenna (0-1), Jason Monaghan; Glen Mathews (0-3), Paul Carrie (0-3), Brendan Lennon (0-1); Colm Murphy, Alan Landy (0-3), Dean Burns

Subs: Jamie Ward, Richie Cunningham, Paul Doherty

Ardee St. Mary’s: James McGillick; Gavin Kirk, Karl Faulkner, Conor Keenan; Kian Moran (2-0), Niall Eccles, Jonathan Commins; Evan Malone, Ronan Carroll (0-1); Tiarnan Corrigan (0-1), Paudy Clarke (0-1), Jamie Rooney (0-1); Mark Fay, Conor Gillespie (0-4), Darren Clarke (0-1)

Subs: Eimhin Keenan, Cian Commins, Tristan Knowles

Referee: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets)