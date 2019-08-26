Clinical John Mitchel's take a step closer to Division 3A with play-off win over Sean McDermott's

Division 3A/3B promotion/relegation play-off

Sean McDermott's 2-4 John Mitchel's 4-11

Sean McDermotts’ season ended with a whimper when they were well-beaten by a lively John Mitchel’s outfit in the Division 3A/3B promotion/relegation play- off semi-final at Mountrush on Sunday.

Played in lovely conditions, the home side had the better of the first half and went in leading 2-2 to 0-6 at the break with Lorcan Myles and Kevin McMahon accounting for the goals.

However, within five minutes of the resumption things started to go wrong for the Seans as they lost both members of their two man full-forward line, Kevin McMahon retiring with a leg injury and Lorcan Myles being sent-off on a second yellow card.

The visitors started to make good use of the extra man and their efforts were helped further as the Seans lost another player, with the dismissal of Cormac Walsh on a straight red, and they ran out easy winners in the end.

Robbie Coyle scored two goals for Mitchel’s, while Mikey Nulty and John Gallagher also raised green flags.

Sean McDermott’s: Brendan McGahon; Danny Reilly, Mark Duffy (0-1), Ian Corbally; Niall McEneaney, Seán McMahon, Danny Commins; Peter Osborne, Declan Carroll; Cormac Walsh, Tony Kelly (0-2), David O’Neill; Lorcan Myles (1-0), Kevin McMahon (1-0), Evan Doheny (0-1)

Subs: Aaron Myles, Danny McEneaney

John Mitchel’s: David Anderson; Anthony Coyle, Niall Carroll, Ryan Carroll; Barry Kirk (1-1), Aaron Kane, Mikey Nulty (0-1); James Clarke, Evan Farrell; Kevin Gallagher (0-2), John Gallagher (1-4), Ben O’Brien (0-2); Rory Durnin, Robbie Coyle (2-0), Trevor Matthews

Subs: Shawni Dowdall for Carroll, Emmet Ward for Kirk, Andrew Bingham (0-1) for Durnin

Referee: Tommy McEnteggart (O’Raghallaigh’s)