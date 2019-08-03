Jocks defeat Pat's in MFL Division Two final as O'Mahony's/Naps/Hill pip Gers in Division Three

Minor League Division Two final

Naomh Máirtín 1-13 St. Patrick's 1-5

Former Louth U17 forward Seán Healy captained Naomh Máirtín to the minor league Division Two success in the curtain-raiser at Darver last Friday night.

St. Patrick’s looked the better side in the early stages, but will rue several missed opportunities as the Jocks took control before the break to lead 1-7 to three points.

A penalty goal got the Lordship natives back into contention after the interval - as the Jocks struggled to compose themselves as they had earlier - yet Pat’s never looked capable of winning the encounter.

Sean Healy @naomhmairtin Captain receives the U18 Div 2 League from Minor Board Vice Chairman Kevin Gordon following their 1-13 to 1-05 win over St Patrick’s this evening in Darver pic.twitter.com/RAX70ANQnN August 2, 2019

Minor League Division Three final

Geraldines 2-7 Sean O'Mahony's/Na Piarsaigh/Dowdallshill 2-13

The town combination of Sean O’Mahony’s/Na Piarsaigh/Dowdallshill were worthy winners of the Division Three minor league title in Darver last Thursday night.

Gers led in the early stages, with Donal Leavy and Conor McGowan making headway in attack, but O’Mahony’s men gradually took over around centre-field and by the interval the combination were level, 2-3 to 1-6.

Two-goal Mark Agnew was the winners’ scorer-in-chief, but Kian McEvoy got through trojan work at midfield, while substitute Junior Shotayo added blistering pace to the victors’ attack. Oisín McCumiskey was a tower of strength at centre-half.