PREVIEWS | Pat's and Dreadnots to renew rivalry in Bellingham after Naps and Seans clash in JFC

DREADNOTS VS ST. PATRICK’S

Castlebellingham - Sunday, July 14 - 3:30pm

St. Patrick’s lost their opener last season and they face a stiff task to avoid a similar outcome 12 months on, with Dreadnots set to be too strong for the Lordship men at The Grove on Sunday.

The Clogherhead natives won the teams’ league fixture and have tended to get the upper hand in tussles of the duo in more recent times. Although, in both of their senior final appearances, in 2012 and ’14, it was Paddy Keenan and co who emerged on the right side of the result.

VERDICT: Dreadnots

NA PIARSAIGH VS SEAN MCDERMOTT’S

The Grove - Sunday, July 14 - 2pm

A pivotal game as the winner will likely join Roche in advancing from the group.

Na Piarsaigh have been operating out of a higher division, but the Seans have got used to winning. Arguments could be made either way.

VERDICT: Na Piarsaigh