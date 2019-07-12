PREVIEWS | Fechin's and Young Irelands set to be a classic as Plunkett's prepare to challenge Clans

CLAN NA GAEL VS OLIVER PLUNKETT’S

Stabannon - Saturday, July 13 - 6:30pm

Clan na Gael will be confident of securing their first championship win in two years when they meet Oliver Plunkett’s in Stabannon. After all, Mark McCann’s men have seen performances improve in recent weeks and have the advantage of another season in the top-flight under their belts.

In Billy Smith, Conall McKeever, Robbie Curran and Mark McGeown, Clans may have too much firepower for a Plunkett’s team who are known to be tricky.

VERDICT: Clans

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS VS ST. FECHIN’S

Stabannon - Saturday, July 13 - 8pm

Potentially the tie of the opening weekend across the championships. St. Fechin’s face Young Irelands at the mid-Louth setting seeking to get their title charge up and running, as Adrian O’Donoghue’s men set about stabilising themselves, first and foremost.

Fechin’s won their recent league meeting, but expect this one to be extremely tight, with Young Irelands having more than a fighting chance of causing an upset.

VERDICT: Fechin’s