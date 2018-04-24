PHOTOS: Stunning Dundalk home with modern county-living style

This substantial and Impressive detached home in Clermont Park, Heynestown, Dundalk has been brought to the market by Property Partners Laurence Gunne and offers a modern residence with a plaster and feature stone finish and gardens to the front and rear.

Exceptionally well laid out and bright, the property offers spacious accommodation comprising, large entrance hall, two reception rooms, fully fitted kitchen, sunroom, study, playroom, guest bathroom and utility area.

Overhead there is a spacious landing with feature window, five bedrooms two of which are ensuite and family bathroom.

Outside the property which offers many extras would have the benefit of a detached garage and gardens.

The property which is conveniently located to Blackrock Village, Dundalk's town centre and with in easy reach of the M1 motorway offers an excellent opportunity to acquire a well laid out home.

Clermont Park, Heynestown, Dundalk - €400,000. For more information click here