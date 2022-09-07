Prayer service for Dundalk boy involved in accident at the weekend

Calvin Gray (Photo: Dundalk FC)
There will be a prayer service in Fatima Church tonight for Dundalk boy Calvin Gray, who was involved in a serious accident at the weekend.
The service will begin at 6pm.
Writing on their Facebook page Dundalk FC said:
"There will be a prayer service in Fatima Church at 6pm this evening for young Dundalk FC supporter Calvin Gray, who was involved in a serious accident at the weekend.
"Everyone at the club sends our thoughts and prayers to Calvin and wishes him a full and speedy recovery."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.