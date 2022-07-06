Gardai investigating assault in Dundalk

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault at a house in Dundalk yesterday evening.
The incident is reported to have occurred at 6.45pm yesterday evening, Tuesday, 5th July.
A man, aged in his 40s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.
No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.
