30 Jun 2022

Deaths in Louth - Thursday June 30th

May they Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Jun 2022 10:19 AM

The death has occurred of William Farrelly De La Salle Cresent, Ardee, Louth, A92 FH66 / Lobinstown, Meath.

William Farrelly, De La Salle Cresent, Ardee, Co. Louth and formerly of Footstown, Lobinstown. 29th June 2022. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his father Tommy. Sadly missed by his loving family, his mother Bernadette, partner Winnie, children Liam, Martin, Trevor, Louise and Barry, brothers Tom, Gerard, John and his sister Mary, grandchildren Evan, Eva, Ella, Ryan, Lanea, Orlagh, Leighton and Leo, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday and Friday from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00 am which can be viewed on the Parish Webcam https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady. Burial afterwards in Old St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardee. House private on Saturday for removal. Family flowers only please.

May he Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Majella Matthews (née McCabe) Tallanstown, Louth.

Majella Matthews, Tallanstown, Dundalk, Co. Louth. 29th June 2022. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her parents Patsy and Rosie. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Malachy, daughter Lyndsey, sons Barry and Kevin, brother Martin, sister Valerie, grandchildren, son-in-law, partners, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 2.00 pm to 9.00 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.50 am to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Tallanstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am which can be viewed via https://www.youtube.com/user/Finnegandvd. Burial afterwards in St. Oliver Plunket Cemetery, Tallanstown. House private on Friday morning for removal.

May she Rest in Peace

