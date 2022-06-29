Deaths in Louth - Wednesday June 29th

The death has occurred of Nora Dawdry (née Neary) Castlebellingham, Louth, A91 A728 / Dunleer, Louth.

The death has occurred, in her 42nd year, of Nora Dawdry (née Neary), The Forge, Dunleer and late of Newrath, Dromiskin, peacefully at the family home 3 Coopers Cross, Castlebellingham. Nora, loving wife of Kevin and daughter of James and the late Rita. Sadly missed by her husband, father, sisters Christina and Patricia, brother James Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, father-in-law David, mother-in-law Anne, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family home, 3 Coopers Cross, Castlebellingham (Eircode A91 A728) on Wednesday from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon at 12.15pm to Saint Peter’s Church, Dromiskin arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm which can be viewed live at https://www.churchmedia.tv/st-peters-church. Burial afterwards in Dromiskin Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Kerrigan Knockumber, Navan, Meath / Ardee, Louth.

Joseph (Joe) Kerrigan, Knockumber, Navan and formerly of St. Brigid's, Ardee has passed away peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Beaufort House Nursing Home. June 27th 2022. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary, Joe is very sadly missed by his sister, Patricia and brother Michael, sister-in-law Anne, brother-in-law Ali, nieces Shereen and Suzie, nephews John, Brian, Rory and Paul, grandnephew Cali, cousins, relatives and friends. Joe is also survived by his sons Patrick and Michael and his grandchildren.

Reposing in the Fitzsimons Funeral Home, Navan on Thursday from 4.30PM, with removal to St. Mary's Church at 6.15PM and arriving at 6.30PM. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10AM, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. The services may be viewed on navanparish.ie

May He Rest in Peace