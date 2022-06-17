Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 17th June 2022

Deaths notices for Dundalk
The death has occurred of Jean Wright Dunleer, Louth / Newcastle, Dublin.
The death has occurred, in her 78th year, of Jean Wright, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, after being lovingly cared for at Peamount Healthcare Facility, Newcastle, Co. Dublin.
Jean will be sadly missed by her sister Betty (Collins, Donegal), Trena (Tuite), nieces Cecilia, Maria, Deirdre, Laura, Carmel and Lorraine, nephews Seán Cathal, Peter, Brendan and John, grandnieces Caitlin and Lía, grandnephew Ben, relatives and all her friends and the staff at Peamount Healthcare.
Reposing at Connor’s Funeral Home, Dunleer on Sunday from 4pm until 8pm.
Removal on Monday morning to Saint Brigid’s Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am which can be viewed live at https://www.dunleerparish.ie.
Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.
May she rest in peace
