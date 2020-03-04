Deaths in Louth - Wednesday, March 4, 2020

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fee (née Duffy) Mary St, North and formerly of Greenacres, Dundalk, Louth, A91 N6Y1 / Lough Egish, Monaghan

Kathleen Fee (née Duffy), Sunday 1st March 2020. Suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Mary-Kate, brothers Pat, Tommy, Peadar, Mick, Phil and Seamus. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Jenniffer, sons Cathal, Paul, Gerard, Conor and Kieran, sister Bridget, son-in-law Jude Quinn, daughters-in-law Sinéad and Claire, grandchildren Matthew, Cian, Kayleigh-Anne, Luke, Liam, Brianna, Eve, Hannagh, Daniel, Rose, Zara, Charley and Holly, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the residence of her son Kieran, Oriel Terrace, Dundalk (eircode A91 N6 Y1), from Tuesday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

''House private on Wednesday morning, Please.''

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Baby Arya Cracknell of Drogheda, Louth



Cracknell, Martello Village, Drogheda, Co. Louth, 02/03/2020. Peacefully at Temple Street Children’s Hospital, Dublin, aged 20 days. Arya, very sadly missed by her Mam Samantha, her Dad Martin, brother Henry, twin sister Ella, grandparents Kathy, Steve and Stewart, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes Drogheda from 5 pm until 7 pm on Thursday. Funeral Service in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin on Friday at 12 noon. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Temple Street Children’s Hospital. Family have requested friends to wear colourful clothing (lemon and pink if possible).

Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Baby Mason Kalvin Corr of Drogheda, Louth



Corr, Mc Ardle Green, Moneymore, Drogheda Co. Louth. 2nd March 2020. Suddenly. Baby Mason Kalvin, age 4 months. Very sadly missed by his heartbroken mam Natasha, his brother Matthew, sister Maisey, close family and friends.

Private funeral and burial will take place at a later date.

At Rest with The Angels.

The death has occurred of Lucy Browne (née O'Kane) of Dublin / Drogheda, Louth



BROWNE (née O’Kane) (Dublin and Drogheda) March 3rd, 2020 peacefully at home, Lucy; wife of the late John and loving mother of John, Mary, Dan, Anne, and David. Sadly missed by her loving children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday (March 5th) in Church of Our Lady, Queen of Peace, Merrion Road at 10 am followed by burial in Ballapousta Cemetery, Co. Louth.

Rest in Peace.