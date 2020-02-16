Deaths in Louth - Saturday, February 15 to Sunday, February 16

The death has occurred of Austin Dowdall of Bohernamoe, Ardee, Louth

Austin Joseph Dowdall, Bohernamoe, Ardee, Co. Louth. Suddenly. 13th February 2020. Austin will be sadly missed by his loving wife Carol, his sons Austin Jr, Alan, Arron and André, daughters April (Meade), Alison and Aimee (Holmes), grandchildren Caitlin, Genevieve, Noah and Kayleigh, brother Raymond, sisters Carmel, Monica, Pauline (Kerr) and Mary (Hamill), daughter-in-law Ciara (McGarry), sons-in-law Ollie (Meade), Alan (Holmes), Yuri Pardi, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Austin will repose at this residence (Eircode A92 W624) on Saturday (15th) from 3pm to 6pm and on Sunday (16th) from 3pm to 6pm. House private on Monday morning please. Removal on Monday morning (17th) to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium at 2pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Mary's Special School, Drumcar.

May Austin Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Quigley (née Doherty) of the Mullaharlin Road, Dundalk, Louth / Carndonagh, Donegal



Mary Quigley (née Doherty), Saturday 15th February 2020. Formerly of Carndonagh, Co. Donegal. Peacefully in the love and tender care of St Francis' Nursing Home, Mount Oliver. Predeceased by her husband Tommy and son Ian. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Sheila and Caitríona, sons Colin and Feargal, sons in-law Syd, Anthony and Greg, daughter in-law Helene, grandchildren Steven, Alan, Helen, Ciara, Ian, Susan, Ella, Patrick and Conor, great-grandchildren Florence and Fionn, sisters in-law May and Sheila, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and wonderful friends.

Reposing at the residence of her son Feargal, Seabank, Castlebellingham Co. Louth (eircode A91H2WX), from Sunday 1pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday afternoon at 12.30pm to Saint Fursey's Church, Chapel Road, Haggardstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1 o'clock, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

''Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis gealgháireach''

Lord Rest Her Gentle Soul.

The death has occurred of Kevin Anthony Mullen of Rathfarnham, Dublin / Dundalk, Louth



Mullen, Kevin Anthony, February 15th 2020, Rathfarnham, formerly Dundalk. Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his family, while in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Vincent’s Private Hospital. Cherished husband of Lorna, beloved father to Cathie, Neil, Anne-Marie, Lorna, Kevin, Seán, Nuala, Peter and Jimmy. Kevin will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife, children, their partners, his adored eighteen grandchildren, his sister-in-law Bonnie, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday, February 17th, from 3.00 pm until 6.00 pm. Removal to the Church of The Holy Spirit, Ballyroan on Tuesday, February18th, arriving at 9.50am in time for 10.am Requiem Mass. Burial thereafter in St. Fursey's Cemetery, Chapel Road, Haggardstown, Co. Louth. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. All enquiries to Massey Bros. Funeral Directors, Templeogue Village, PH: 014907601.

May he Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Alice Mc Dermott (née Kieran) of Rassan, Hackballscross, Dundalk, Louth / Crossmaglen, Armagh



Alice passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Devoted wife of Michael. Cherished mother of Geraldine (Gibbons), Ann, Peter and the late Mary (Morgan). Loving mother in law Sean & Patrick. Dear sister of the late Johnny, Jim, Larry, Eddie & Paddy.

Reposing at her home at Rassan, Hackballscross, Dundalk. WAKE begininng on Sunday morning at 11am. Funeral on Tuesday, 18th February, leaving her home at 10.15am to St Patrick's Church, Crossmaglen, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, sons in law, grandchildren Martin, Gerard, Aimee & Aoife and wider family circle. Enquiries to Mc Conville Funeral Directors Crossmaglen 02830861212.

"Our Lady Of Lourdes Pray For Her".

The death has occurred of Rita Greene (née Geraghty) of Cherryvale, Bay Estate, Dundalk, Louth



Rita Greene (née Geraghty), Saturday, 15th February 2020. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Tommy and son Donal, She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Aidan, Niall and Cormac, daughter Fiona, brothers Kevin and Sean, sister Anne Monahan, son in-law Pat, daughters in-law Anita, Nicola and Linda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful nieghbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Cherryvale, Bay Estate from Sunday afternoon 2pm to 8pm and Monday 11am to 8pm, Removal on Tuesday morning on foot to the Avenue Road enterance then driving to The Church of The Holy Family arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

''House private please for family on Tuesday morning''

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Irene Boyle (née Hughes) of the Newry Road, Dowdallshill, Dundalk, Louth, A91 F9V2 / Tyholland, Monaghan



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of Arthur. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 2pm-8pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace.