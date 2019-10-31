Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, October 31, 2019

The death has occurred of Sr Sheila RICE F.M.S.A of Mount Oliver Covent and late of Aghameen, Riverstown, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the kind and gentle care of the staff in St. Francis Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Margaret Rice, her brothers Patrick, Michael, Tom and Jimmy, sister Molly Keenan. Sadly missed by her sister Kathleen Roddy, sisters-in-law Frances Rice, Teresa Rice and Fidelis Rice, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, extended family, her Franciscan Community and a wide circle of friends.

Removal on Thursday from Dixons Funeral Home at 2.30pm to Mount Oliver Convent arriving at 3 o’clock and reposing in the Convent Chapel until 7 o’clock. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11 o’clock in Convent Chapel, followed by burial in the community cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Brian O'Hare of New York and formerly of Cluan Enda, Dundalk, Louth

Brian O'Hare, suddenly, Tuesday 29th October 2019, Rocky Point, Long Island, New York and formerly of Cluan Enda, Dundalk. Beloved husband of Cathy and dear dad of Brian, Shamus and Brendan. Predeceased by his parents Barney and Kathleen, brother John (in infancy), Brian will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, sisters Joan McCabe, Betty McCumiskey, Kitty Warnock and Rita O' Hare, brothers Vincent and Eamonn, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, all his friends both in New York and his home town of Dundalk.

Funeral arrangements will be posted at a later date.

May His Soul Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of John Carroll (SNR) Rose Cottage, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth

John Carroll (SNR), Tuesday 29th October 2019, Suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after being lovingly cared for by Dealgan House Nursing Home, predeceased by his wife Isabella-Josephine, daughter Sharon, He will be sadly missed by his son John, brother Tom, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Thursday afternoon 3pm to 7pm, Removal on Friday morning at 11.15am driving to The Church of The Holy Family, Muirhevnamor, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Anthony Ferguson of Gyles Quay, Riverstown, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Anne and dear father of Catherine, Anita, Valerie and Niall. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law Kieran, Derek and Rowan, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Megan, Clare, Sarah, Daniel, Keela, Molly, Kane, Cónall and Rónán, his relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A91 RH2C) from 3pm-9pm on Thursday and Friday. Removal on Saturday to St. Mary's Church, Lordship, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Lordship Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.



House private on Saturday, please. May He Rest in Peace.