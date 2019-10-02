Deaths in Louth - Wednesday, October 1, 2019

The death has occurred of Jim Smyth of Chapel Street, Dundalk, Louth



Jim Smyth, Chapel Street, Dundalk. 30th September 2019. Jim much loved son of the late Josephine and James, dear brother of Yvonne Thomas and uncle of Carl Thomas and Maura Maguire. Deeply regretted by his sister, brother-in-law, nephew, niece, relatives and former work colleagues in Ballymascanlon Hotel.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 7pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning to St Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.



Date of Death: Monday 30th September 2019

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) Harris of Drogheda, Louth / Ardee, Louth



Harris, formerly of St. Mary’s Villas, Drogheda, Co. Louth. 30th September 2019. Suddenly in Ardee. Robert (Bobby), predeceased by his parents Norman and Sheila, brother Norman, sister Daphne and nephew Simon. Sadly missed by his brother Fred, sisters in law Margaret and Cepta, nephew David, nieces Norman and Catherine, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (Eircode A92XN75) from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock on Thursday evening. Funeral service on Friday at 10.30a.m in the Funeral Home followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium at 12 noon.



Date of Death: Monday 30th September 2019

Rest In Peace.