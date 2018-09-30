Deaths in Dundalk, Sunday September 1st 2018

The death has occurred of Patrick Ferguson of Blackrock, Dublin and Greenore

Suddenly at St Vincent’s University Hospital, surrounded by his family. Beloved partner Angela of forty years and former wife and mother of his three children Mary, he will be sadly missed by his family, Andrew, Simon and Leontia, grandchildren, Anna, Sam, Leah, Thomas, Ollie, Jessica, Arthur and Ted, brothers, Tom and Michael, daughters-in-law Barbara, Syliva and Nelly, son-in-law Bryan, sisters-in-law, Kay and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, Billy and Anthony, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Mairéad Muckian (née McCoy) of "Sualtach", Mount Avenue, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Larry and dear mother of Conor, Niamh and David. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren Luke, Evan, Ēabha, Fionn, Faolan and Doireann, daughter-in-law Annemarie, son-in-law John, sisters Bernie, Theresa and Fiona, twin brother Jim, her relatives and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at home from 6pm-10pm on Sunday and from 2pm-9pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Tuesday morning, please.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Dolan (née Larkin) of Littlemills, Thomastown and formerly of Barrack Street, Dundalk

Suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Joe, son Joseph, son in-law Tom Gill, Peggy will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Margaret Watters, Eilish Reilly and Phyllis Gill, sons in-law Frankie and Tom, grandchildren Claire, Tony, Aoife, Julie, Daniel, Ellen and Alice, great-grandchildren Ruby, Kevin, Ben and Sophia, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Thomas R. Lamont of Old Golf Links Road, Blackrock, and Ardee

Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Anna and cherished daughter Bernadette. Loving father of Thomas, Mary, Raymond, Alice and Vivienne. Thomas will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his sons, daughters, daughter-in-law Anne, sons-in-law Simon and Ray, grandchildren Stephen, Sarah, Rebecca, Natalie and Christopher, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Dixon's Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Sunday between 3pm and 7pm and on Monday afternoon from 5pm followed by removal at 6 o’clock to St. Catherine’s Church, Ballapousta (Ardee) arriving for Evening Reception Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.