Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, 26th June, 2018

The death has occurred of Maria McCoy (née Kennelly) of Dundalk, Louth / Listowel, Kerry



Maria Mc Coy (nee Kennelly), Dundalk, Co. Louth and formerly of Listowel, Co. Kerry. Peacefully in Leopardstown Hospital, Dublin on the 25th June 2018. Maria, beloved wife of the late Desmond and dear mother of Paula and John. Deeply regretted by her daughter, son, sister Ita, brothers John Brendan and Martin, sister-in-law Maureen, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, Dundalk followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Leopardstown Hospital, Blackrock Hospice and Guide Dogs for the Blind.

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Pauline Donnelly (née Morgan) of Drogheda, Louth / Dundalk, Louth



Donnelly (nee Morgan), Moneymore, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Father Murray Park, Dundalk, 24th June 2018. Suddenly. Pauline, beloved mum of the late Keith. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, sons John and Ian, daughters Shirley, Melissa and Pauline, sons in law Raymond and David, John’s partner Audrey, Ian’s partner Noelle, Pauline’s partner Rob, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Kathleen and “Our” Maurice, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her Home on Tuesday from 5p.m until 9p.m and from 12 noon until 8p.m on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning.

Rest In Peace.