Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, 25th June 2018

Ann (Nan) Sharkey (née Ludlow) of Thistle Cross, Mountpleasant, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Dealgan House Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John and dear mother of Jimmy, Ann, Eileen, Briege, Patricia, Kathleen, John, Michael, Paul and Nicholas. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Kevin, sister Eileen (Fox), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her parents James and Annie and brothers Seamus, Paddy and Barney and sister Kathleen.

Reposing at home from 12 noon on Sunday and Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am, to St. Mary’s Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

House private on Tuesday morning, please. May She Rest in Peace.

David O'Shea of Greystones, Wicklow/Dundalk, Louth/Cork



The death has occurred of David O'Shea of Greystones, Wicklow and formerly of Dundalk, Louth and James Square, Tower Street, Cork. Late of ESB. Winner of F.A.I. Minor Cup with Tower Rovers in 1955. Peacefully at home in Greystones surrounded by his family. Loving husband of the late Phyllis (née Flood) and much loved father of Orla, Aisling, Sharon and Aoife. Caring grandfather to Luke, Sebastian, Colm, Mia, Kate and Kerrie. David will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brother Tommy, close friends and family.

Removal on Tuesday June 26th to Saint Nicholas Church Dundalk arriving for 1 o’clock Funeral Mass. Thereafter driving to Saint Patrick’s Cemetery for burial. Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.