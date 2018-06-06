Deaths in Louth - Wednesday June 6th 2016

The death has occurred of Bernie Kelly (nee Maggs), formerly of Castlebellingham

Peacefully in her 78th year at her home, BERNIE devoted mother of Theresa, Rosena, Bernie, Martin, Sinéad, Regina, Joseph, Patricia and the late Patrick, dear sister of Gaby, Ann, Kevin the late Tina, Reg, Liam and Eileen. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Reenrour East on Wednesday June 6th from 4pm to 8pm with the Rosary Prayers at 8pm. Reposing at Coakley’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm followed by Removal at 6.30pm to St Finbarr’s Church, Bantry. Requiem Mass on Friday at 2.30pm followed by Burial in the Abbey Cemetery, Bantry. Family Flowers only. Donations if in lieu, if desired, to the Friends of Bantry General Hospital.

The death has ocurred of Margaret Dennis (nee Lynch), Commons Grove, Dromiskin

Peacefully at her sister Ann’s home, surrounded by her family. 5th June 2018. Margaret beloved wife of Jonathan and dear mother of Emma and Amy. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughters, brothers Kieran and Jimmy, sisters Ann Thornton, Angela Mc Eneaney, Mary Dullaghan and Kathleen Lynch, uncle Kieran Feehan, aunt Angela Fitzgerald, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of her sister Ann Thornton, NewRagh, Knockbridge from 6pm on Wednesday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.0’ Clock to Church of the Immaculate Conception Louth, arriving for Mass at 11.0’ Clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Micheál McKeown, Annamarron, Killanny, Carrickmacross and formerly of Channonrock, Louth Village

Unexpectedly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda Tuesday 5th June 2018. Beloved husband of Mary. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife, brother Pat (Inniskeen), sisters Marie Kirk (Maynooth), Ann Clifford (Clane), and Philomena Barrett (Navan), aunt Annie (New Jersey), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, members of the Louth Ladies football team, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

