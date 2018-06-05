Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday June 5th 2018

The death has occurred of Cathal Boyd, Ardee Terrace Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 4th June 2018. Cathal beloved husband of Bridgeen née Mc Carron, dear dad of Dermot, Eamonn, Damian, Colm, and Eilish and granda of Brian, Kevin, Meabh, Grace, Claire and Fergal. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Susan, Mairead, Maureen and Karen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 11am on Wednesday morning. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40 to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11.0’Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

