Deaths in Dundalk and surrounding areas - Friday, March 23

Joe Murray, Adree

The death has occurred of Joe Murray, Rockfield Park, Stoneylane, Ardee, Co. Louth. 22nd March 2018. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Joe, predeceased by his daughter Karen, will be sadly missed by his loving wife Aileen, sons Richie, Jodie and Mark, daughter Julie, grandchildren, brother John, sister May, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Joe will repose in his residence on Thursday from 7pm to 10pm and on Friday from 2pm to 10pm. House Private Saturday morning. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:30am walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery. May He Rest In Peace.

Peter McCabe, Ardee

The death has occurred of Peter McCabe, Belpatrick, Smarmore, Collon, Co. Louth. 22nd March 2018. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Peter, predeceased by his parents Mary and John, his sister May (Gilmore), his brothers Dan and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, his brothers John and Patsy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Peter will repose in his residence on Thursday from 7pm to 9pm and on Friday from 11am to 9pm. House private on Saturday. Removal on Saturday morning driving to St. Mary Immaculate Church, Collon arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Collon. May He Rest In Peace.

Charles Kinney, Dundalk

The death has occurred of Charles Kinney, “Serondella”, Dublin Road, Dundalk. Peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital. 21st March 2018. Charles, beloved husband of Phyllis (née Traynor) and dear father of David, Elaine, June, and Jacqui and brother of Maureen and Willie. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home from 4pm until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40am to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. May He Rest In Peace.

Gerry Clarke, Dundalk

The death has occurred peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved father of Sarah and Michael and dear brother of Jim. Paddy, Patricia, Michael, Brendan, Peter and the late Eugene. Deerpark, Hackballscross and formerly Aisling Park, Dundalk, Louth. May He Rest In Peace.