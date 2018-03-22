Deaths in Dundalk and surrounding areas - Thursday, March 22

Anna Halpenny (née Byrne), Blackrock



The death has occurred of Anna Halpenny (née Byrne), The Square, Blackrock, Dundalk. 21st March 2018. Anna, beloved wife of the late Raymond and dear mother of Emma and John and granny of Anton, Raphael, Maureen, Cillian, Donnacha, Blaithín and Síofra. Deeply regretted by her son, daughter, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Cheryl, sister Alice Geoghegan and Betty Breen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her son John’s home, 56 Rathmount, Wallace’s Road, Blackrock from 2pm until 9pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am to St. Oliver Plunkett Church Blackrock arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Fursey’s Cemetery, Haggardstown. May She Rest In Peace.

Roisin Lennon, Dromiskin

The death has occurred of Roisin Lennon née Hillen, St. Ronan’s Villas, Dromiskin, Co. Louth. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. 20th March 2018. Roisin beloved wife of Cyril and dear mother of Maria, Paul, Kevin, Yvonne and the late Padraig and nana of Jessica, Kerry and Tiarnan. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sister of Mary, Michael, Noel and Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home from 2pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday afternoon to St. Peter’s Church, Dromiskin arriving for Mass at 2.0’Clock. Burial afterwards in Dromiskin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Palliative Care. May She Rest In Peace.

Nicholas (Nicky) Rogan, Louth Village

The death has occurred of Nicky Rogan, Wednesday, 21st March 2018. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary, sisters Alice, Mary, Rose and Kitty. Nicky will be every sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Eugene, Michael, Stephen and Patsy, sisters Winnie Lennon, Shiela Rafferty and Maisie Quinn, brother and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, dedicated carer's Eugene and Ben, wonderful neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence Father Finn Park, from Friday evening 5pm to 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth Village arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. May He Rest In Peace.