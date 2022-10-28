Charged with alleged arson attack at Dundalk apartment complex

A 51 year old man charged in connection with an alleged arson attack at a local apartment complex the previous day, was remanded on bail subject to strict conditions at Dundalk district court last week.
Patrick Healy, with an address at the Simon Community, Barrack Street, Dundalk, is accused of causing criminal damage to a large waste bin to the value of €500 at Táin Court, Bridge Street, Dundalk on October 18th last.
After the court heard there was consent to bail subject to conditions, Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded the defendant on his own bond of €200 to January 18th for the directions of the DPP.
As part of his bail terms, Mr. Healy must reside at an address at Mellowes Crescent, Finglas and sign on at Finglas Garda Station three times a week.
He must also have no contact with a named individual and stay out of the Táin Court apartment complex.
