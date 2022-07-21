Charged with striking a man with a glass bottle at Dundalk's Let's Bingo

Dundalk courthouse
A 29 year old man accused of striking a man with a bottle during an assault in Dundalk, is to have his case heard at district court level.
Jamie O Hare with an address at Fatima Park, Dundalk is charged with assault causing harm and producing a glass bottle in the course of a fight at Let's Bingo, Racecourse Road, Dundalk on October 23rd last.
Dundalk District Court heard last Wednesday that the preparation of a medical report had been delayed due to a recent ruling that such reports should be written by the doctor who examines a complainant.
After the alleged victim outlined how he had received four staples to the side of his head, Judge Conor Fottrell said he would accept jurisdiction and adjourned the case to November 9th.
Stephen O'Donnell and Neil Doyle exchange words during the recent Louth Derby. Doyle, in his role as 4th official, would play a hand in the Galwegian's dismissal on Friday night against St Pats
Facebook has unveiled a new look to the home page within its mobile app, as the platform moves towards becoming more of a “discovery engine” than just a social network.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.