Louth gardai release without charge man arrested as part of investigation into West African organised crime group

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have released without charge the male (40s) who was arrested on Wednesday 6th July 2022 as part of Operation Triassic, a money laundering investigation into a West African Organised Crime Group.
A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Yesterday Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the man in Louth.
Detectives from GNECB conducted searches in Co. Louth on Wednesday morning which resulted in the seizure of €40,000 in cash.
The man was arrested on suspicion of committing offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.
