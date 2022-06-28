Man before Dundalk court accused of rape at a location in Louth

A 42 year old man has appeared before Dundalk District Court accused of rape.
The defendant, who can't be named due to reporting restrictions, is charged with committing the alleged offence at a location in County Louth on February 21st last.
He is further accused of producing a metal hoover pole in the course of a dispute.
After hearing the defendant made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution, and the Defence would not be applying for bail at this point, Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded him in custody to Drogheda District Court on Monday.
At the request of the Defence, the judge also directed that the accused receive medical treatment on his arrival at Cloverhill prison.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.