Men forced their way into a Malaysian student's apartment, Dundalk court heard

Two housemates forced their way into the apartment of a 17 year old Malaysian student in the town, Dundalk Circuit Court heard last week.

John Keenan (22) of Ashbrook Avenue, Dundalk pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary and assault causing harm, while his 31 year old co-accused Alan Bird admitted a single count of robbery, arising out of the incident at Mourneview Hall, Dublin Road, Dundalk on May 3rd 2020.

The victim, who was a student at DkIT, had got up to go to the bathroom around midnight, when he heard banging at the front door of his apartment which he shared with two others.

When he answered the door John Keenan asked for one of his flat mates, but before he could reply, Keenan started hitting him in the face and knocked him to the ground before he ran off.

Shortly afterwards both accused kicked the door down.

John Keenan beat the victim in the corner, while Alan Bird, who was wearing a ski mask, started looking for money that he claimed a flatmate owed.

They stole the student’s laptop, Nintendo Switch, a Macbook Air and €250 euro in cash.

Alan Bird was recognized on CCTV and John Kennan was arrested close to the scene.

The victim was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda where he was treated for soft-tissue injuries.

John Keenan has no previous convictions but has matters pending in the district court.

While Alan Bird had 23 including burglary and assault causing harm.

Both men were living in accommodation provided by the Simon Community at the time.

In a victim impact statement, the injured party said what occurred had changed and scared him in a way he will always remember and loud noise or banging triggers his paranoia.

Mr. Bird, in a letter to the court, apologised to the victim.

He said he was struggling with mental health problems during lockdown but stressed he is now clean of Class A drugs.

He added he has a new perspective on life since turning 30.

Judge Dara Hayes adjourned the matter to the next sitting of the court on October 4th when a date for finalisation will be fixed.