Man threatened to kill a student at knife point, Dundalk court told

A Belfast man who along with a 15 year old boy had terrorised a student they had threatened to kill at knife point, was jailed for a total of three and half years at Dundalk Circuit Court last week.

Judge Dara Hayes heard the victim - who has since returned to the West of Ireland following his ordeal, began drinking heavily and frequently has nightmares about knife attacks.

The student had been waiting for a friend in the early hours of June 10th 2016 when Johnny McMahon (27) with an address at Cedarwood Park, Dundalk and his co-accused approached him in the Tesco Extra car park and began walking with him. Under threat of a blade being produced, he was told he had a choice between being robbed or cut.



The pair went through his wallet and demanded his PIN and walked him to Clanbrassil Street where his first bank card was swallowed and the second account had a balance below five euro.

They went through his bag and the victim was walked-back to his then rented home at Williamson’s Place, where McMahon and his teenage accomplice took sharp knives from the kitchen drawer and forced the student to steal his housemate’s laptop, wallet and car keys.

The victim’s ordeal ended when he ran onto the street in his stockinged feet and stopped a passing taxi driver.

That witness and a woman who also came to his aid, described him as being terrified.

Johnny McMahon had 122 previous convictions in the North and one for a public order offence here.

The court heard the defendant who was 20 at the time of the incident, has attended a special education needs school.

An older brother died when he was 10 and a second died last year while he was in custody. The court was told he had only been charged with the offences before it in February, when he presented himself at the border on foot of a European Extradition Warrant.

Judge Hayes imposed concurrent sentences amounting to three and half years of jail time, for false imprisonment, robbery and burglary, and under the terms of suspended portions of the sentences directed that the 27 year old remains under the supervision of the Probation Service for 18 months post release.