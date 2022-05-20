Suspended sentence for Dundalk woman convicted of driving without insurance for third time

Dundalk courthouse
A 48 year old woman who was convicted of driving without insurance for a third time, was last week given a four month suspended sentence at Dundalk District Court.
Anita Murden with an address at An Bothar na Carraige, Lis na Dara, Dundalk was also prosecuted for driving without a driving licence and failing to produce her driving documents, at Slieve Roe Crescent, Dundalk on March 2nd 2020.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan, in suspending the sentence for 12 months, and disqualifying Ms. Murden from driving for four years, warned against reoffending - saying: “If she’s back before me again she’s going into custody.”
